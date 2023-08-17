Bajan pacer makes switch to TKR: Connell keeps batters in check

BAJAN Shamilia Connell, 31, will bring experience to the Trinbago Knight Riders women's squad for the 2023 Massy Women's Caribbean Premier (WCPL) League tournament.

Connell is expected to bring energy and fun to the team as she is known for making her team-mates laugh and playing tricks on them.

The tall fast bowler, who made her West Indies T20 debut in 2014, has formed a formidable partnership with fellow Bajan pacer Shakera Selman for the past decade. Both have established themselves with the regional team.

Connell, who loves to bowl bouncers, represented the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the inaugural WCPL in 2022.

In last year's short WCPL, Connell grabbed three wickets in two matches. She had the best economy rate among all the wicket takers in the tournament only conceding a stingy 2.37 runs per over.

