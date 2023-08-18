West Indies Rising Stars Mens Under 19s squad named for tour of Sri Lanka

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under 19s squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka starting on 25 August. The Selection Panel named 15 players for the Rising Stars Under 19s Tour which will feature three 50-over matches and two four-day matches against the Sri Lanka Under 19 team at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

Top-order batter Stephan Pascal will be captain for the white ball matches with Nathan Sealy, the left-handed slow bowling allrounder, to lead the side for two red ball matches which conclude the Tour. The squad includes three players who played in the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup in 2022 which was hosted in the West Indies. They are: fast bowler Isai Thorne, allrounder Nathan Edward and left-handed batter Jordan Johnson.

Rohan Nurse, CWI’s Talent Pathway Manager is the Head Coach.

Robert Haynes, Lead Selector for the Rising Stars Men’s Under 19s said: “This is a very important tour to Sri Lanka for the development of this group of young cricketers. We have some excellent players in the squad who did very well in the recent West Indies Rising Stars Under 19s Championships in St. Vincent, and we believe they will continue to grow and develop on this upcoming tour.”

Haynes added: “This is an integral part of the preparations for next year’s ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup which will also be played in Sri Lanka. The players will get a first-hand look at the conditions and become acclimatized. We are also very happy that we will have the chance to play two four-day matches. We see the red ball format as very important and vital to the development of our young players. We have not played a Youth Test in a long while and so this is a welcome return to the tour itinerary.”

The next ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup will be played in Sri Lanka in January and February 2024.

FULL SQUAD

Stephan Pascal (co-Captain) – right-handed bat

Nathan Sealy (co-Captain) – left-arm spin/right-handed bat

Jewel Andrew – right-handed bat/wicket-keeper

Mavendra Dindyal – right-handed bat

Joshua Dorne – right-handed bat

Nathan Edward – left-handed bat/left-arm fast

Tarrique Edward – right-handed bat/right-arm off-spin

Reon Edwards – left-arm fast

Deshawn James – right-arm fast

Jordan Johnson – left-handed bat

Devonie Joseph – left-handed bat/wicket-keeper

Tamarie Redwood – right-arm leg-spin

Isai Thorne – right-arm fast

Steve Wedderburn – left-handed bat

Adrian Weir – right-handed bat

TEAM MANAGEMENT

Rohan Nurse (Head Coach)

Rohan Clarke (Assistant Coach)

Nick Wilton (Assistant Coach)

Gibbs Williams (Team Manager)

Dominic Angoy (Physiotherapist)

Gregory Seale (Strength and Conditioning Coach)

MATCH SCHEDULE

25 August: 50-over warm-up match at Colts Cricket Club, Colombo

27 August: 1st Youth ODI at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

30 August: 2nd Youth ODI at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

1 September: 3rd Youth ODI at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

5-8 September: 1st Youth Test at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

12-15 September: 2nd Youth Test at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

