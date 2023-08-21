Hosein, Smith signed by MI Emirates for 2024 IL T20

West Indies all-rounders Akeal Hosein and Odean Smith will take their talents to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January of next year after being announced as two of the marquee signings for the MI Emirates on Monday.

The pair will join the likes of Andre Fletcher, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, McKenny Clarke and Nicholas Pooran on the MI Emirates roster.

Elsewhere, Johnson Charles will join the Sharjah Warriors, who also retained Trinidadian all-rounder Mark Deyal ahead of next season’s tournament.

8 comments