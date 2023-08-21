Britney Coopers dream comes true

One memory that will be etched in the hearts of the West Indies fans forever is that of Britney Cooper scoring the winning runs to defeat Australia in the women`s final of the 2016 T20 World Cup in India.

Cooper finished the game on three not out as West Indies completed a historic victory with three balls to spare.

The 34-year-old middle-order batter made her debut for the maroon against South Africa in October 2009 for both the One Day Internationals and T20 formats. The Trinidadian has played 49 ODI matches scoring 575 runs with a top score of 55 against South Africa. Her last match played for them was two years ago in the home series against South Africa in 2021.

In the shorter version, the T20, she wore the WI colours on 76 occasions scoring 633 runs with the highest score of 66 coming against New Zealand. She last represented them earlier this year in January against South Africa.

