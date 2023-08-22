TKR player profile: Zaida James, 18, on meteoric rise

TEENAGER Zaida James has been having an incredible 2023, and more is yet to come.

James, 18, will be making her debut for Trinbago Knight Riders in the 2023 edition of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). The St Lucian allrounder started the year with consecutive half-centuries for West Indies in the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's World Cup in South Africa.

James cracked 52 off 57 balls in the opening game vs Ireland on January 15 and followed that with a whirlwind 55 from 37 balls against Indonesia – both wins for the regional team.

Her performances caught the eyes of West Indies selectors and she earned her a dream call-up to the senior team. She made her senior T20 debut against India on January 30, 2023 in a tri-series involving South Africa. Her debut ended in defeat but James was unbeaten on 21 not out with two sixes.

