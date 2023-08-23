Deandra Dottin warns West Indies to get their house in order

Deandra Dottin has warned West Indies to get their house in order quickly or risk things "not ending well" in an impassioned plea for players to be better respected and resourced.

Speaking in detail for the first time since her shock international retirement, Dottin told the Ladies Who Switch podcast that the board has a lot of work to do for the game to improve in the Caribbean.

"To be honest, there's been a lot going on in the camp and so much I've been through, so many things that needed to be sorted out, and the players not getting the respect and basically the attention because there are things that needed to be done in order for players to actually perform to the best of their ability," Dottin said. "If you're uncomfortable and if you don't have the things in place for your players to be the best that they can be and actually improve then there's always going to be problems."

She says she has had "no second thoughts" about retiring from international cricket, calling for better support for West Indies players and improvements in their regional structure. "It has a lot to do with the board, how they handle stuff and how they handle players and how they actually speak to players," Dottin said. "Certain people take things different, so it is a lot of work that West Indies Cricket will need to be done and I think they need to do it as fast as possible because it's not going to end well for West Indies Cricket or cricket in the Caribbean. Read more at Cricinfo

