King leads Jamaica Tallawahs to Victory

Jamaica Tallawahs continued their unbeaten start to the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with an eight wicket win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The Jamaican franchise won the toss and chose to field first, with a superb four wicket haul from Salman Irshad helping them restrict the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots to 156/9 after 20 overs.

The Tallawahs managed to chase down the target in 16.3 overs, captain Brandon King producing a magnificent innings of 67 to continue the defending champions great start to the season.



The Patriots had got off to a promising early start, Andre Fletcher and Evin Lewis combining to push the score to 20/0 after two overs. Yet the fourth over would change the whole complexion of the tie as Irshad took three wickets, including that of Fletcher and Ambati Rayudu, to leave the Patriots reeling at 37/4. West Indies international Joshua Da Silva steadily rebuilt the innings with his score of 36, before a late burst from Dominic Drakes saw the Patriots reach 156/9 at the end of their innings.

Jamaica Tallawah openers Brandon King and Kirk McKenzie combined to score seven boundaries and take the side to 34/0 after three overs of their chase. King would go on to bring up his half century off just 22 balls, before losing his wicket on 67 to a Dominic Drakes delivery. Shamarh Brooks would continue to accelerate the score before Amir Jangoo would take his side across the finish line with a six.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will look to rebound in tomorrow evening’s match as they face off against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

0 comments