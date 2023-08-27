Saint Lucia Kings spinners lead the way

Saint Lucia Kings 167/5 (du Plessis 57, Charles 37; Russell 2/28, Bravo 2/31) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 113 all out (Pollard 34, Deyal 33; Pierre 4/20, Chase 2/13) by 54 runs.

Saint Lucia Kings earned their second win of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a 54 run victory over Trinbago Knight Riders.

The Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field first, but Saint Lucia Kings, powered by the batting of Faf du Plessis and Sikandar Raza, scored a substantial 167/5 after 20 overs.

Trinbago Knight Riders began their chase scoring runs rapidly, but the spin bowling of Khary Pierre, Roston Chase and Sikandar Raza was ultimately their undoing as they lost frequent wickets and were bowled out for 113, falling 54 runs short of the target.



Openers Faf du Plessis and Johnson Charles would put on an 85 run partnership to provide a platform for the Saint Lucia Kings, du Plessis reaching his half century from just 33 balls before losing his wicket to an Andre Russell delivery.

Trinbago Knight Riders would then frustrate Saint Lucia Kings as their variation of bowlers kept the runs down, before Sikandar Raza led a counter-attack, scoring four boundaries before departing for 32. Dwayne Bravo and Ali Khan would bowl superbly at the end of the innings, combining to concede just 11 runs and taking three wickets across the final two overs, as the Saint Lucia Kings set a target of 168 to win.

There were early set backs for the Knight Riders, as they lost the experienced wickets of Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton and Nicholas Pooran in the powerplay. Captain Kieron Pollard would provide a destructive cameo as he scored 34 off 15 balls and ensured they stayed ahead of the run rate, but wickets continued to fall, leaving the Knight Riders 86-6 after ten overs. Saint Lucia Kings continued to utilise spin effectively; Khary Pierre was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 20 runs as the Knight Riders were dismissed for 113.

Trinbago Knight Riders will look to rebound in tomorrow evening’s match as they face off against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

