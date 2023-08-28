Majestic Pooran earns Knight Riders victory

Trinbago Knight Riders 180/4 (Pooran 61, Pollard 37; Bosch 3/22, Muzarabani 1/30) beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 178/5 (Rutherford 62, Fletcher 32; Narine 3/24, Bravo 2/43) by six wickets.

Trinbago Knight Riders earned their first victory of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a six wicket win over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field first, a bowling masterclass from Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine had caused early inroads, but a brilliant 66 run partnership between stand in captain Sherfane Rutherford and Corbin Bosch managed to take the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots to 178-5.

The Knight Riders lost early wickets in their chase, but Nicholas Pooran produced a sensational innings of 61 to help guide his side to their first win of this campaign.





Patriots openers Andre Fletcher and Evin Lewis got their side off to a quick start in front of a cheering home crowd, scoring 43 runs in the first 4 overs, before Dwayne Bravo, playing in his 100th CPL game, took both of their wickets in the space of three balls. Sunil Narine would then take the wickets of Joshua da Silva and Jyd Goolie to leave the Patriots struggling. Rutherford scored a half century, and supported by Corbin Bosch, he took the Patriots to a substantial score of 178/5.



Also, for the first time in Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League history a red card was brandished as the Trinbago Knight Riders incurred three over-rate penalties, meaning, as per regulations introduced this season, they had to play the final over with just 10 players on the field. Sunil Narine was the player who was withdrawn from the field of play.



Trinbago Knight Riders lost the early wickets of Chadwick Walton and Martin Guptill in their chase, however Nicholas Pooran would play some sublime shots to help take his side to 50/2 at the end of the powerplay. Pooran continued to score boundaries after the powerplay but was eventually caught out for 61 from 32 balls off a Corbin Bosch delivery. The 14th over would prove to be pivotal as Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard would score four sixes to put his side firmly in control, and he would eventually win the game with a final six off a Dominics Drake delivery in the 17th over.

The action now shifts to Barbados as the next round of league games start at Kensington Oval on Wednesday evening.

0 comments