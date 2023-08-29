Amazon Warriors Women inspire and empower at Shaheeds Girls Home

The Guyana Amazon Warriors women, ahead of the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League, took a break from their busy schedules to spread inspiration and empowerment as they visited Shaheed’s Girls Home on Sunday.

The visit was marked by an enthusiastic exchange of games, stories, and valuable life lessons, leaving a lasting impact on the young hearts and minds of the home’s residents.

The players engaged in a range of activities, including hopscotch and cricket, which not only brought smiles and laughter to the girls’ faces, but also fostered a sense of camaraderie and friendship between the visiting players and the residents of Shaheed’s Girls Home.

The joy and excitement were heartwarming as the team members participated wholeheartedly, embracing the spirit of sportsmanship and unity.

Beyond the games, the Warriors women shared personal stories about their individual journeys, emphasising the importance of determination, dedication, and the pursuit of dreams.

