Absolutely ridiculous: Pollard rubbishes CPL rule for over-rate breach

CPL 2023 has introduced new penalties to tackle increasingly slow over rates. If a fielding team starts the 18th over beyond the scheduled time, they would need to bring one extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle.

If they were behind before the start of the 19th over as well, another fielder had to come in, making it just three outside the circle.

If the fielding team is still behind before the start of the final over, they would be shown a red card, and be required to send a fielder of their choice off the field.

This would bring the total number of fielders on the field down from 11 to 10, including the bowler and the wicketkeeper. Among the eight fielders, six would have to be inside the circle, leaving only two outside.

In the 12th match of CPL 2023, Trinbago Knight Riders became the first team to be affected by these new penalties when they were found to be in breach of their time allocations against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

