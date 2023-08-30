Jordan Johnson slams 105 as Windies U19s clobber Sri Lanka by 195 runs to level three-match ODI series

A quick-fire century from Jordan Johnson and 50s from Joshua Dorne and Tarrique Edward spurred West Indies U19s to an emphatic 195 run ODI victory over Sri Lanka at Rangiri Dambulla on Wednesday. West Indies bowlers, too, played a crucial role in the massive win as Isai Thorne and Deshawn James each took three wickets in the match that saw West Indies level the series 1-1.

Batting first, West Indies scored 320 all out from their 50 overs, thanks to the efforts of Johnson, who laid the platform for the match-winning score. He made 105 from just 79 balls and hit 12 fours and three sixes while featuring in a third-wicket partnership of 160 from just 131 balls with Dorne, who scored a relatively patient 56 from 73 balls hitting the boundary six times along the way.

Edward chipped in with a crucial 53 that helped push the West Indies towards 300 runs through a 60-run partnership with Nathan Edward, who scored 13. Opener Adrian Weir scored 32 and was the principal scorer in a second-wicket stand of 41 with Dorne.

Sineth Jayawardena was the best of the Sri Lankan bowlers with 4-36.

