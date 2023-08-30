Powell eager to play in front of home fans

Captain of the Barbados Royals, Rovman Powell is looking forward to leading the team on the Barbados leg of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which bowls off at Kensington Oval on Wednesday.

After losing the first match against the St Lucia Kings by 54 runs, the second game against Jamaica Tallawahs was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The Royals recorded their first victory in this year’s tournament with a comprehensive six-wicket victory over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Warner Park, St Kitts on Saturday night.

Powell is hoping that the matches at the Oval will give the Royals the momentum to take them into the playoffs and urged Barbadians to come out in their numbers to lend their support.

“Kensington Oval is an iconic cricketing ground in the Caribbean. Therefore, it is a privilege for me to lead the Barbados Royals at Kensington Oval. We are hoping that a lot of Bajans will come out to support us and hopefully, these home games can set us right in readiness to push us into the playoffs,” Powell told Barbados TODAY.

