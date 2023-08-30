DJ Bravo: TKR is very close to my heart

DWAYNE Bravo, 39, has said it was only fitting that he played his 100th Caribbean Premier League match in the colours of Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), as it is a franchise that is like a family which has become dear to his heart.

Bravo reached the milestone on Sunday in a match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park. TKR will play Barbados Royals at Kensington Oval, Barbados on Wednesday at 7 pm.

In a video posted on the TKR Twitter page, Bravo told his teammates he was fortunate to start his CPL career with TKR in 2013 (then called the TT Red Steel).

"When CPL first started, they had six icons. TT had three of those six, who were Sunil (Narine), (Kieron) Pollard and myself. Obviously three of us could not stay and play in Trinidad. Sunil went to Guyana, Pollard went to Barbados and I was the first captain of the TT franchise."

Bravo said TKR is special to him.

"It is always a pleasure to represent TT, but when it became a franchise we developed a family environment. TKR is very close to my heart.

Read more at Newsday

7 comments