Brathwaite, Smeed and Howell to play CPL

Carlos Brathwaite will join the Barbados Royals as a temporary replacement for Donovan Ferreira who has been called up by South Africa for international duties.



English players Benny Howell and Will Smeed will be joining the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. They will be replacing Blessing Muzarabani and Ambati Rayudu who have left the tournament to deal with personal matters.

