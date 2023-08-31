Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League preview

Thu, Aug 31, '23

 

Caribbean Premier League

The Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League is set to get underway at the iconic Kensington Oval at 3pm (local time) on 31 August in Barbados. The tournament will then visit Trinidad with the final taking place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at 4pm (Local time) on Sunday 10 August. 

Broadcast details, quotes from the teams, media asset links, full squad details and fixtures can be found below: 

2023 Massy Women’s Bank Caribbean Premier League Broadcasters

India: Star Sports/Fancode
United Kingdom: TNT Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Bangladesh: T-Sports

USA/Canada: Willow 

 


New Zealand: Sky Sport 

Etisalat: Middle East

Caribbean: SportsMax (Pan Caribbean)

Trinidad & Tobago: TV6

Guyana: GTV

Saint Lucia: Helen TV 

Grenada: GBN 

Antigua & Barbuda: CNS 

Barbados: CBC 


Quotes from teams 

Hayley Matthews, Captain of the Barbados Royals, said: “It is great to be back with the Barbados Royals for this year’s WCPL. Obviously, we are hoping to go one step further than we did last year but with the calibre of players within the squad this year we think we have a really good shot of doing that. The inclusion of foreign internationals throughout all the teams will help improve the standard of the competition overall. Within the Royals we have a really good blend of experience from the local girls as well as the girls coming in from overseas which should hopefully help us gel well together with the youngsters as well.” 

Stafanie Taylor, Captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, said: Franchise cricket for women is on the rise and I am happy that the CPL has made it possible for the Caribbean women to compete. I’m really happy about the group of players in my team and I look forward to working with them all and hopefully lead us to winning the title. I know the season will be exciting with the new overseas players that have been added to the competition and I’m just raring to go.

Deandra Dottin, Captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders, said: “It is a tremendous honour to be re-appointed as Captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders women’s franchise in this year’s WCPL tournament. To lead a team that is made up of some of the biggest names in the women’s game is nothing short of a privilege. This tournament is fundamentally significant, not only for the Caribbean region, but it also serves as an opportunity to showcase to the world, the sheer talent that is prevalent in the women’s game.  I am also excited that it offers the game’s emerging stars an opportunity to challenge themselves alongside the best in the business, within the landscape of a globally renowned T20 tournament such as the CPL“

The squads for the 2023 tournament are below: 

BARBADOS 

ROYALS

GUYANA 

AMAZON WARRIORS

TRINBAGO

KNIGHT RIDERS

HAYLEY MATTHEWS 

STAFANIE TAYLOR

DEANDRA DOTTIN

AFY FLETCHER

KARISHMA RAMHARACK

SHAMILLIA CONNELL

AALIYAH ALLEYNE

NATASHA MCCLEAN

ANISA MOHAMMAD

CHINELLE HENRY

SHERMAINE CAMPBELLE

KYCIA KNIGHT

RASHADA WILLIAMS

SHAKIBA GAJNABI

KYSHONA KNIGHT

JANNILLEA GLASGOW

SHEKERA SELMAN

BRITNEY COOPER

CHEDEAN NATION

SHENETA GRIMMOND

ZAIDA JAMES

VANESSA WATTS

KAYSIA SCHULTZ

LEE-ANN KIRBY

QIANA JOSEPH

CHERRY-ANN FRASER

CARENA NOEL

TRISHAN HOLDER

ASHMINI MUNISAR

SAMARA RAMNATH

JAHZARA CLAXTON

DJENABA JOSEPH

SHUNELLE SAWH

ERIN BURNS

SOPHIE DEVINE

ORLA PRENDERGAST

LAURA HARRIS

SUZIE BATES

MARIE KELLY

GABY LEWIS

SHABNIM ISMAIL

MIGNON DU PREEZ

AMANDA JADE WELLINGTON

SHREYANKA PATIL

FRAN JONAS

 

    
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023 Fixtures

 

Date

Teams 

Venue

Thurs 31 Aug, 3pm

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Kensington Oval, Barbados

Sat 2 Sept, 4pm

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Kensington Oval, Barbados

Sun 3 Sept, 4pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals

Kensington Oval, Barbados

Tues 5 Sept, 3pm

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad 

Wed 6 Sept, 3pm

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals

Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad 

Sat 9 Sept, 4pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Brian Lara, Trinidad 

Sun 10 Sept, 4pm

WCPL Final - 1st place vs 2nd place

Brian Lara, Trinidad 

comments 0 comments