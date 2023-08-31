Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League preview

The Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League is set to get underway at the iconic Kensington Oval at 3pm (local time) on 31 August in Barbados. The tournament will then visit Trinidad with the final taking place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at 4pm (Local time) on Sunday 10 August.

Broadcast details, quotes from the teams, media asset links, full squad details and fixtures can be found below:

2023 Massy Women’s Bank Caribbean Premier League Broadcasters



India: Star Sports/Fancode

United Kingdom: TNT Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Bangladesh: T-Sports

USA/Canada: Willow



New Zealand: Sky Sport

Etisalat: Middle East

Caribbean: SportsMax (Pan Caribbean)

Trinidad & Tobago: TV6

Guyana: GTV

Saint Lucia: Helen TV

Grenada: GBN

Antigua & Barbuda: CNS

Barbados: CBC



Quotes from teams

Hayley Matthews, Captain of the Barbados Royals, said: “It is great to be back with the Barbados Royals for this year’s WCPL. Obviously, we are hoping to go one step further than we did last year but with the calibre of players within the squad this year we think we have a really good shot of doing that. The inclusion of foreign internationals throughout all the teams will help improve the standard of the competition overall. Within the Royals we have a really good blend of experience from the local girls as well as the girls coming in from overseas which should hopefully help us gel well together with the youngsters as well.”

Stafanie Taylor, Captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, said: Franchise cricket for women is on the rise and I am happy that the CPL has made it possible for the Caribbean women to compete. I’m really happy about the group of players in my team and I look forward to working with them all and hopefully lead us to winning the title. I know the season will be exciting with the new overseas players that have been added to the competition and I’m just raring to go.

Deandra Dottin, Captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders, said: “It is a tremendous honour to be re-appointed as Captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders women’s franchise in this year’s WCPL tournament. To lead a team that is made up of some of the biggest names in the women’s game is nothing short of a privilege. This tournament is fundamentally significant, not only for the Caribbean region, but it also serves as an opportunity to showcase to the world, the sheer talent that is prevalent in the women’s game. I am also excited that it offers the game’s emerging stars an opportunity to challenge themselves alongside the best in the business, within the landscape of a globally renowned T20 tournament such as the CPL“

The squads for the 2023 tournament are below:

BARBADOS ROYALS GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS HAYLEY MATTHEWS STAFANIE TAYLOR DEANDRA DOTTIN AFY FLETCHER KARISHMA RAMHARACK SHAMILLIA CONNELL AALIYAH ALLEYNE NATASHA MCCLEAN ANISA MOHAMMAD CHINELLE HENRY SHERMAINE CAMPBELLE KYCIA KNIGHT RASHADA WILLIAMS SHAKIBA GAJNABI KYSHONA KNIGHT JANNILLEA GLASGOW SHEKERA SELMAN BRITNEY COOPER CHEDEAN NATION SHENETA GRIMMOND ZAIDA JAMES VANESSA WATTS KAYSIA SCHULTZ LEE-ANN KIRBY QIANA JOSEPH CHERRY-ANN FRASER CARENA NOEL TRISHAN HOLDER ASHMINI MUNISAR SAMARA RAMNATH JAHZARA CLAXTON DJENABA JOSEPH SHUNELLE SAWH ERIN BURNS SOPHIE DEVINE ORLA PRENDERGAST LAURA HARRIS SUZIE BATES MARIE KELLY GABY LEWIS SHABNIM ISMAIL MIGNON DU PREEZ AMANDA JADE WELLINGTON SHREYANKA PATIL FRAN JONAS

Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023 Fixtures

Date Teams Venue Thurs 31 Aug, 3pm Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Kensington Oval, Barbados Sat 2 Sept, 4pm Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Kensington Oval, Barbados Sun 3 Sept, 4pm Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Kensington Oval, Barbados Tues 5 Sept, 3pm Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad Wed 6 Sept, 3pm Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad Sat 9 Sept, 4pm Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Brian Lara, Trinidad Sun 10 Sept, 4pm WCPL Final - 1st place vs 2nd place Brian Lara, Trinidad

