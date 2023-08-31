JOHNSON WITH BAT, THORNE WITH BALL DELIVER SUPERB WIN IN 2ND YOUTH ODI

A brilliant batting display, followed by disciplined bowling led West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under 19 to a superb victory over Sri Lanka Under 19 in the second Youth One-Day International on Wednesday at the International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla.

Jordan Johnson made a match-winning century after West Indies were asked to bat first. They scored 320-8 off their 50 overs. Isai Thorne then produced a quick spell of fast bowling which wrecked the Sri Lanka batting. The home side were bowled out for 125 in the 31st over as West Indies won by a whopping 195 runs. The series is now levelled 1-1 with the third and final match to be played on Friday.

The left-handed Johnson played with great aplomb as he recorded his maiden century in his seventh Youth ODI. He made 105 off just 79 balls with 12 fours and three sixes. He brought up his century when he got a single into the leg side which was met with rapturous applause by teammates and spectators. He celebrated by taking a “bow” and raising his bat aloft.

He shared a crucial third-wicket stand of 160 with Joshua Dorne, who made 56 off 73 balls with six boundaries. When they both fell, Tarrique Edward maintained the momentum with an explosive 53 not out which came off just 36 balls as he smashed two boundaries and three towering sixes.

In the second half of the match Thorne took centre stage as he grabbed three wickets in the space of 12 balls to leave the Sri Lanka innings in tatters at 40-6 in the 14th over. He ended with impressive figures of 7-3-18-3. He was well supported by new ball bowlers Deshawn Edwards (3-30) and Nathan Edward (2-17). It was also a good day in the field as wicket-keeper Divonie Joseph held three catches on debut – including two in one over off the rampaging Thorne.

