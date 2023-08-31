Guptill century ensures dominant Knight Riders win

Trinbago Knight Riders 194/5 (Guptill 100*, Pollard 46; Holder 2/39, vd Merwe 1/32) beat Barbados Royals 61 all out (Holder 14, Powell 10, Ahmad 10; Salamkheil 4/14, Russell 3/13) by 133 runs

A dominant display with both bat and ball saw Trinbago Knight Riders record a 133-run win over Barbados Royals in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Barbados Royals won the toss and chose to field first, initially restricting the Trinbago Knight Riders before a fantastic 108-run partnership between Martin Guptill and Kieron Pollard fired the Knight Riders to a total of 194/5.

Barbados Royals chase was derailed in the powerplay, as they lost four wickets, and they were unable to recover. Eventually, they would finish on 61 all out, as Trinbago Knight Riders cruised to a 133-run win.





Trinbago Knight Riders had a cautious start to their innings, with Martin Guptill at one point 20 runs from 20 balls, having also lost the wickets of Mark Deyal and Nicholas Pooran. However, the complexion of the innings changed once captain Pollard came out to bat, as he put on a sensational stand with Guptill that swung the momentum of the game. Guptill, who struck nine sixes in his innings, would eventually reach his century in the final over, coming from just 58 balls. It was the first century of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and catapulted Trinbago Knight Riders to an imposing total.



Barbados Royals suffered a severe setback in their chase as both openers, Rahkeem Cornwall and Kyle Mayers, were dismissed in the opening over by Andre Russell. Shortly afterwards Alick Athanaze and Laurie Evans would also lose their wickets to leave the Royals reeling at 20/4 in the 5th over. A key moment then occurred as Rovman Powell would lose his wicket with the first ball after the powerplay, with wickets then falling at regular intervals, the Barbados Royals would be bowled out for 61, ensuring Trinbago Knight Riders would win by 133 runs, the largest margin of victory in CPL history.

Barbados Royals will be back in action tomorrow night as they face off against defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs at the Kensington Oval.

