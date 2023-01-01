Lightning Burns strikes Warriors twice where Royals book ticket to WCPL23 final with third win at home

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Déjà Vu

The Barbados Royals entered their third game of the 2023 Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) season with the opportunity to book a place in the finale with a win. However, with Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine opening the batting for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, it was more of the same from the tournament opener, where the pair imposed their will on the Royals bowlers, especially the seamers, at the top of the innings.

And despite Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne and Jannillea Glasgow all finding swing, the trio were collectively too wide in their lines to the right-handed duo for their away movement to be of any effect. For the same reason, Devine and Bates helped the Warriors to 51 without loss at the end of the powerplay.

However, continuing with the similarity in themes from the last time the teams met, it would be the Royals’ wrist-spinners who would peg the openers back. Amanda-Jade Wellington and Afy Fletcher allowed a mere 22 runs in the 24 deliveries that followed the powerplay. This was before Wellington turned Bates 30 (26) around with a big legbreak which took the top of her off-stump, immediately following the drinks interval.

And as what had turned into an Amazonian struggle prevailed, Devine 42 (40) was caught stuck in the wind, prior to skipper Stafanie Taylor 10 (13) being bowled off her own boot, both outfoxed by Erin Burns to leave the Warriors 87/3 in the 14th over. In came Natasha McLean to join Shemaine Campbelle and in a mould uncommon to Caribbean batters, the former took the spinners dancing as she pummeled her way to a 26-ball 38, helping the Warriors to 141 for 3 at the end of their 20 overs.

No, really, Déjà Vu

With Devine hitting a more testing line than the Royals seamers managed with the new-ball, the Amazon Warriors were able to restrict Hayley Matthews and Gaby Lewis to a 17-ball 10-run opening partnership before Devine put Lewis 2 (9) out of her misery in the 3rd over. The exciting Shreyanka Patil then removed both Rashada Williams 6 (5) and Hayley Matthews 22 (19) to leave the Royals 39 for 3 in the 7th.

However, match situation be damned, the dismissive Laura Harris was eyeing up the deep square boundary upon her arrival at the crease. And after having deposited Patil just there on ball one, the Australian crashed two additional sixes off the young Indian spinner, to bring the Royals back into the equation with a required run-rate of 6.92 at the end of the 7th over.

With the intent of giving the same treatment to Shakera Selman, though, Harris 18 (6) was sent on her way, well caught by Cherry-Ann Fraser in the deep. Now, the Warriors must have been weary of Henry and Burns forming yet another match-winning partnership for the Royals. But these fears were laid to rest when Selman continued to ask the Royals to generate their own pace, if they wanted any, thus deceiving Henry who was caught at mid-off by Bates for a run-a-ball 10.

Burns found an ally in Aaliyah Alleyne and together they fashioned a 29-ball 30-run partnership before Alleyne found herself a member of Patil’s quartet of wickets, soon to be completed by Chedean Nation who was trapped LBW for a first-ball duck.

And just as they had self-inflicted wounds to show following their loss on Thursday, the Warriors relapsed to harm themselves. This time in the form of a dropped catch presented by Wellington on 3. And as was on brand for what we’ve witnessed from this Warriors team so far this season, it was Wellington 15* (11) who would stand opposite Burns 53* (43) in a 27-ball 42-run unbroken stand to see the Royals home with 4 deliveries to spare.

Scores:

Amazon Warriors 146/4 (20)

Sophie Devine 42 (40) & Natasha McLean 38 (26); Erin Burns 2/32 & Amanda-Jade Wellington 1/21

Royals 147/7 (19.2)

Erin Burns 53* (41) & Hayley Matthews 22 (19); Shreyanka Patil 4/34 & Shakera Selman 2/15

Royals won by 3 wickets

