Pooran suddenly withdraws from Sunday's BBL draft

In a shocking turn of events, West Indies star Nicholas Pooran has withdrawn from Sunday's Big Bash League (BBL) draft. Pooran, known for his explosive batting and wicket-keeping skills, was expected to be one of the top picks of the draft, having been elevated to Platinum status.

The West Indies cricketer's withdrawal, alongside Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, has left BBL fans and team owners puzzled. Both Pooran and Rizwan were expected to be highly sought after in the draft, but their sudden decisions to opt out have raised questions about their availability for the entire season.

While the reasons for their withdrawals remain unclear, it's been revealed that Pooran is already contracted to a franchise in the UAE's ILT20 competition. This competition is scheduled to kick off on January 19, coinciding with the BBL finals, making it impossible for Pooran to participate in the Australian league.

As for Rizwan, who is set to play a crucial role for Pakistan in this summer's Test series against Australia, his availability for the BBL would have been delayed until after the conclusion of that series. Pakistan was scheduled to face New Zealand in T20 matches starting from January 12, further complicating Rizwan's participation in the BBL.

