CSA confirms series against West Indies 'A'

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (CMC) - Fringe and emerging players will have an opportunity to impress the selection panel when the West Indies 'A' team embarks on a rare tour of South Africa later this year.

Cricket South Africa confirmed on Friday that the Caribbean side will tour for a series of three "Tests" only against South Africa 'A' in late November and December.

The trip will be another opportunity for the selection panel, led by former opener and Captain Desmond Haynes, to continue building depth within the pool of players available for international matches.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments