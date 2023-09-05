Roach stars, Brathwaite flops as Surrey eye victory

Veteran seamer Kemar Roach and his West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite suffered contrasting fortunes in the English County Championship here yesterday.

Featuring for Surrey at the Oval, Roach snatched an impressive four for 64 as Warwickshire, replying to the hosts’ first innings of 396 all out, crashed to 161 all out in reply on day two of their contest.

Brathwaite, who, only last week, signed for Warwickshire for the remainder of the season, managed only 16.

Forced to follow on, Warwickshire reached the close on 126 for seven – still 109 runs in arrears – heading into today’s day three.

