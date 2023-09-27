Shallow hails partnership between CWI, CPL

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Kishore Shallow has described the regional governing body's relationship with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as "extraordinary", after what organisers say has been a successful edition of the Twenty20 tournament.

Shallow, who was elected earlier this year, says the collaboration had resulted in accelerated cricket development across the region, allowing talent to be harnessed and expressed internationally.

"The relationship between the CPL and CWI has been nothing short of extraordinary," he said.

"Together, we continue to elevate Caribbean cricket, showcasing our region's best talent to global markets, honing the skills of emerging talents, while invigorating the spirit of the game among fans.

"The Government of Guyana and other host countries should also be credited for their continued commitment and support of this amazing product," he added.

