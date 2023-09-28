Dr Donovan Bennett wants the Government to move quickly on a pledge to renovate Sabina Park

amaica Cricket Association (JCA) Vice-President Dr Donovan Bennett wants the Government to move quickly on a pledge to renovate the country's premier cricket facility, Sabina Park.

Bennett told the Jamaica Observer this was essential if the country is to have a chance of staging a tri-nation series set for next year.

The series is to form part of teams' preparations for the Twenty20 (T20) World Cup to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States in June 2024.

"I would ask [the Government] to make some money available to do the necessary retrofitting to bring Sabina Park up to international standard. I say this because I'm aware there is a tri-nation series planned for early next year — about March or April — that is to involve West Indies, South Africa, and possibly Pakistan… as a sort of warm-up for the T20 World Cup," he said.

"If the retrofitting is done on time, Jamaica could more than likely be rewarded with that series without any bidding cost at all. The only cost that would be incurred is getting the park up to international standards, which would not just be an investment for that tri-series but would be an investment with long-term effects," Bennett, a medical doctor and a Cricket West Indies (CWI) board director, explained.

