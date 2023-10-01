Roach hails title-winning Surrey

LONG-SERVING WEST Indies pacer, Kemar Roach heaped praise on the player management system of Surrey after the English county club were confirmed Division 1 first-class champions for the second year running.

The 35-year-old Barbadian took 26 wickets – the fifth highest for the club – at 26.26 runs apiece in the eight matches he played this season, and he said he looked forward to another opportunity to play for the club in the future.

“I love this club,” he said during a video interview appearing on the club’s website. “Obviously, I love the atmosphere. I love the people around the club. I think they do a fantastic job.

“The system, as I have said many times, it’s an amazing system, and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t win every year.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments