Matthews ecstatic following Windies women's epic win

SYDNEY, Australia (CMC) — West Indies Women's Captain Hayley Matthews slammed an incredible 132 and led her side for the highest successful run chase of all-time in women's Twenty20 Internationals (T20I), against hosts and world champions Australia Women, on Monday.

The 25-year-old all-rounder cracked 20 fours and five sixes from 64 balls in a breathtaking assault on the Australian bowling, with the Caribbean side successfully chasing 213 to secure a seven-wicket win in the second T20I at North Sydney Oval to level the three-match series 1-1.

It came after Matthews took three for 36 from her allotted four overs with her off-spin, when Australia Women piled up 212 for six after they were put in to bat, and made her a shoo-in for a seventh-straight Player of the Match award in T20s.

"Today was quite incredible," Matthews told reporters at the post-play news conference. "I can't quite find the words yet, but I don't think many days of cricket have beaten that."

Matthews, who made 99 in the first T20I on Sunday at the same venue, followed up with an explosive second T20I hundred that surpassed fellow Barbadian all-rounder Deandra Dottin for the highest score in this format for West Indies Women.

