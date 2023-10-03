Hope for Shai in WI T20 World Cup squad

When one thinks of T20 players, particularly batters hailing from the Caribbean, the name Shai Hope may not immediately come to mind.

However, Leon Johnson, manager of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, firmly believes that the crafty wicket-keeper and right-handed batter deserves a more prominent role in the West Indies’ T20 lineup.

The 29-year-old Barbadian was pivotal to the Amazon Warriors’ campaign in this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where they clinched their maiden title.

Johnson reflected on their shared journey, saying, “I was fortunate to be there when his career started and I know he’s always a hard worker. There’s a reason why everyone is having their debate about who is the best in the Caribbean, and his name is always there for a reason.”

