Hetmyer renews sponsorship of BCB Cricket Trust Fund

Fresh off winning the Caribbean Premier League with the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Guyanese batter Shimron Hetmyer on Tuesday presented G$1.5 million to the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), renewing his sponsorship of the Hetmyer/BCB Cricket Trust Fund for the fifth consecutive year.

Hetmyer, in the company of his wife Nirvanie, visited the office of BCB President Hilbert Foster where the presentation was made.

“The couple had committed to assisting Berbice cricket as long as Foster remains as its president as they were very impressed with his leadership and vision.,” Foster posted on his Facebook page.

