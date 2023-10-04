Status report requested Dr Shallow!

It’s now been approximately six months since Dr Kishore Shallow was elected unopposed as president of Cricket West Indies (CWI). It is the perfect time for Dr Shallow to provide fans and all others interested in West Indies cricket with a status report update on his presidential activities to date.

The necessity for Dr Shallow to provide a status report is dictated by two factors.

Firstly, his March 2023 presidential election was made against and despite the rather dubious backdrop of his role as vice-president in the previous Ricky Skerritt-led administration.

Secondly, and even more importantly, Dr Shallow made some very bold promises during his presidential campaign. Indeed, his entire campaign was centered on the foundation of an impressively constructed manifesto that boldly promised to become immersed in ‘Pushing The Boundaries’ toward the required restructuring of West Indies cricket.

