West Indies Women defeated in 1st ODI against Australia

The West Indies Women's cricket team faced an 8-wicket defeat to Australia in the first One Day International (ODI) at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane

The West Indies Women as posted one of their lowest ODI scores of just 83 runs in 27.3 overs. While the total was far from satisfactory, Aaliyah Alleyne showed promise, standing tall amidst the falling wickets. She managed to score an impressive 35 runs from just 39 deliveries, including seven boundaries. Her innings was a lone bright spot in what was otherwise a gloomy day for the West Indies Women.

The Australians, however, were on top of their game with Kim Garth leading the bowling attack. Her outstanding figures of 5.3-2-8-3 made her a major headache for the West Indies batting line-up. Not far behind, Ash Gardner also showcased her talent by taking 2 wickets for just 17 runs in her 5 overs.

Chasing a low score, the Australian team made quick work of the target. Captain Alyssa Healy, awarded Player of the Match, took charge and scored a brisk 38 off 36 balls, inclusive of seven boundaries. Veteran player Ellyse Perry provided a steady hand with 20 not out, while Beth Mooney added 6 runs not out to the tally. The West Indies bowlers found little success, but Karishma Ramharack managed to shine with figures of 3-0-13-1, followed closely by Cherry-Ann Fraser who claimed a wicket at the expense of 28 runs in her 5 overs.

In the post-match press conference, Head Coach Shane Deitz acknowledged the team's shortcomings, but he emphasized the learning curve the youngsters are on. "We sent some youngsters out to give them the opportunity and they did their best," said Deitz, "They’re learning international cricket, but they’ve got a lot to learn. I'm confident that with time and exposure against world-class teams like Australia, they'll mature into formidable players."

Deitz also touched upon the team's strategy and expressed satisfaction with some aspects of their game. He appreciated how the players "moved into the ball and attacked it." The absence of star player Hayley was felt during the match, but Deitz reassured fans, saying, "We decided to give her the time to heal and be ready for the next game. We'll monitor her closely."

With this game in the rearview, the focus now shifts to Melbourne's Junction Oval, which is all set to host the remaining two ODIs on Thursday, October 12, and Saturday, October 14.

