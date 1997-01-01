Former Windies Women's player and manager, St Lucia's Eugena Gregg enshrined in Hartford Cricket Hall of Fame

Former West Indies Women’s player Eugena Gregg was inducted into the Hartford Connecticut Cricket Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 7.

At the ceremony held at the Marriott Hotel in Hartford, the 57-year-old Gregg was inducted in acknowledgment of her outstanding contributions to cricket including her input towards growth and development, her service to the community and the many lives she impacted both as a player and administrator.

Gregg, a right-arm medium-fast bowler and right-handed batter, was the first St Lucian to represent the West Indies Women and appeared in 10 One Day Internationals between 1993 and 1997. She was captain of the St Lucia Women’s team.

She made her ODI debut for the West Indies at the 1993 World Cup in England. At the World Cup, Gregg played in six of her team's seven matches, taking three wickets.

