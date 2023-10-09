Its a learning experience, says coach Deitz

Head coach Shane Deitz believes West Indies Women’s capitulation in the opening One-Day International against Australia Women will serve as a learning curve for the young side.

West Indies Women were bundled out for just 83 at Allan Border Field – their lowest-ever ODI total against the Aussies and their joint seventh lowest of all time.

Australia comfortably chased down the target to win by eight wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“Funny enough, I thought some of the things we did were really good. We sent some youngsters out to give them an opportunity, and they did their best,” said Deitz in his first series with the Caribbean side after being appointed in July.

