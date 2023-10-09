CWI reprimand BCAs Conde Riley for 'breach of trust'

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow has reprimanded Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) head Conde Riley for “serious breach of trust” and bringing “the entire CWI organisation into disrepute.”

In a strongly worded letter to Riley on October 5, Shallow outlined a number of issues which he said reflected poorly on the Bajan’s stewardship.

The most egregious, Shallow said, was the 70-year-old Riley’s appearance on the Mason and Guest radio show on September 26, when he claimed Barbados had been awarded the rights by the International Cricket Council to host the final of the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup.

The World Cup is being held in the West Indies and US, with Barbados, Trinidad and Guyana reportedly vying to host the final. No announcement has been made by the ICC or CWI about the venue for the final.

