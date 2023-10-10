Organisers propose T20 tournament for Olympic Games

Cricket looks set to return to the Olympic Games after more than a century.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced yesterday that it was one of five sports that have been proposed for inclusion at the Games in the American city of Los Angeles in five years’ time.

The proposal is to include the so-called ‘gentleman’s game’, as well as baseball-softball, flag football (a limited-contact version of American football), lacrosse, and squash, a statement from the organisers indicated.

Following its discussion of the LA28 proposal, the Olympic Programme Commission of the IOC will issue a recommendation to the IOC Executive Board, which will present the proposal to the 141st IOC Session from October 15-17 in Mumbai, India, coincidentally where the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is taking place.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments