UWI, Rajasthan Royals ink MOU

In a groundbreaking collaboration, the University of the West Indies (UWI) and the Rajasthan Royals, an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owned by India’s Royals Sports Group, have formalised their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

This landmark agreement, which was shared by the university via Facebook, paves the way for both entities to synergize their efforts in developing specialised educational programmes catering to aspiring sports scholars at UWI.

The MOU was inked in September, when Jake Lush McCrum, the chief executive officer of the Rajasthan Royals, journeyed to UWI’s Cave Hill Campus to put pen to paper.

Read more at Barbados Today

0 comments