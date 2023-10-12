West Indies Women's “A” Team named for tour to Pakistan

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Selection Panel today announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming West Indies Women’s “A” Team tour to Pakistan from 17 October to 8 November. The West Indies Women’s “A” Team will be led by Head Coach Shane Deitz and captain Rashada Williams, the top-order batter and wicket-keeper, while Ashmini Munisar the off-spinning allrounder has been named as vice captain.

This is the first ever West Indies Women’s “A” Team Away Tour which will feature three 50 over matches against Pakistan “A” at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke, followed by a tri-nation T20 Series with Pakistan “A” and Thailand. The preliminary matches will be played at the Lahore Country Club with the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Lead Selector for Women’s and Girls’ Cricket Ann Browne-John said: “The ‘A’ Team tour to Pakistan is a welcome addition to the calendar. It is a perfect opportunity for the developing players to get some international experience. The team is a combination of players who participated in the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup and players who have just started to establish themselves in the Senior Team set-up, some of whom are in Australia for the ongoing series.”

Browne-John added: “The captain Rashada Williams has shown good leadership during the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and Women’s T20 Blaze earlier this year and recently had some good performances during the Women’s CPL. This tour, coming just after the Australia series, is a great opportunity for players to grow and improve.”

FULL SQUAD

Rashada Williams (Captain)

Ashmini Munisar (Vice Captain)

Jahzara Claxton

NaiJanni Cumberbatch

Cherry Ann Fraser

Shabika Gajnabi

Jannillea Glasgow

Sheneta Grimmond

Trishan Holder

Zaida James

Djenaba Joseph

Qiana Joseph

Nyia Latchman

Mandy Mangru

Shunelle Sawh

TEAM MANAGEMENT UNIT

Shane Deitz (Head Coach)

Sheena Gooding (Team Manager)

Robert Samuels (Assistant Coach)

Samantha Lynch (Assistant Coach)

Tajay Grant (Physiotherapist)

Yvonne Arthur (Strength & Conditioning Coach)

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

24 October: 1st 50-Over match at Lahore Country Club, Muridke

26 October: 2nd 50-Over match at Lahore Country Club, Muridke

29 October: 3rd 50-Over match at Lahore Country Club, Muridke

3 November: 1st T20 match vs Pakistan “A” at Lahore Country Club, Muridke

4 November: 2nd T20 match vs Thailand at Lahore Country Club, Muridke

5 November: 3rd T20 match Pakistan “A” vs Thailand at Lahore Country Club, Muridke

8 November: 4th T20 Final at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

