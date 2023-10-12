Rain forces abandonment of 2ⁿd ODI between West Indies Women and Australia Women

MELBOURNE, Australia- In a game that was punctuated by rain and finally abandoned due to it, the West Indies Women and Australia Women split the points in the 2nd ODI of the series. The inclement weather conditions meant that both teams had to be content with just one point each from the game, affecting the race for the vital ICC Women's championship points.

Australia, after winning the toss, made the strategic decision to bowl first, aiming to exploit any assistance the overcast conditions might provide. And their decision appeared vindicated as they restricted the West Indies Women to 107/8 in the shortened game of 29 overs per side.

Making a return after being rested for the opening game, skipper Hayley Matthews seemed to find some rhythm with a run-a-ball 20, punctuated by four boundaries. Opening with her was Rashada Williams, who made a patient 23 from 33 deliveries.

But it was Aaliyah Alleyne, continuing her rich vein of form, who shone brightest for the West Indies Women. Alleyne's 28 not out from 41 balls, inclusive of four boundaries, was the top-score of the innings. She steadied the ship and kept the scoreboard ticking when wickets were tumbling at the other end.

Just as it seemed like the West Indies might push towards a competitive total, the rains made a comeback. With just a few overs left in their innings, the weather conditions deteriorated to a point where further play was deemed impossible.

Reflecting on the game and her return, Hayley Matthews shared her mixed feelings. "It was good to be back...but I would've liked to have scored some more runs," she admitted. Highlighting the need for improvement, she said, "Seeing how the game was going, we have a lot of areas to improve. As batters, we just have to...really look to put on a better performance."

Both teams will return to Junction Oval for the final ODI on Saturday. With this game washed out, the upcoming match will carry extra significance, as both teams will be keen on securing a win and the associated ICC Women’s Championship points.

