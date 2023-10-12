Ganga queries youthful omissions from Red Force Super50 picks

The omission of rising cricket talents from the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team for this year’s CG United Super50 Cup has ruffled some feathers among the local cricket faithful.

The 14-member team was announced on Monday. In it were the likes of the “experienced” but ageing Jason Mohammed (37), Shannon Gabriel (35), Sunil Narine (35), skipper Darren Bravo (34), Kjorn Ottley (33), Khary Pierre (32), Yannic Cariah (31), Evin Lewis (31) and Terrance Hinds (31).

The other players are Akeal Hosein (30), Mark Deyal (30) Tion Webster (28), Joshua Da Silva (25) and Jayden Seales (22). The squad has an average age of 31.

When TT missed out on the West Indies Championship (four-day/first-class) title for the 18th consecutive year in April, three months later, former West Indies and Red Force captain Daren Ganga asked why the national selectors were awarding retainer contracts to veterans such as Mohammed, who, in his view, had no real chance of making another WI team.

Asked his thoughts on this year’s Super50 Cup team, Ganga felt once again, the selectors may have got it wrong.

“Every selection panel for franchise teams should have a philosophy of how they go about selecting players for their franchise squad. That philosophy must have consideration for giving their team the best chance of winning the title (Super50), but at the same time, they must be able to project young talent.

“They must also be able to balance experience with youthfulness and to understand the tier of cricket they’re operating in."

