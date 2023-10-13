Legality of CWI letter of reprimand to Riley questioned by former CWI advisor

Senior counsel and former advisor to the West Indies Cricket Board, Anthony Astaphan, has raised concerns about the legality of Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow’s recent reprimand of Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) boss, Conde Riley.

In a letter dated October 5 and signed by Dr Shallow, it was alleged that Riley, a seasoned cricket administrator, exhibited recent deeply unsatisfactory conduct in his roles as a director of CWI and chairman of a CWI Committee.

While CWI did not take any action against Riley, it cautioned him of the possibility of future repercussions if his behavior was not addressed.

However, in the absence of a CWI Ethics Committee, Astaphan, a prominent legal figure in the Caribbean, believes that it is challenging to definitively determine the situation between Riley and Dr Shallow.

“I think some questions need to be asked and some questions need to be answered. For example, was there a board of director’s decision in relation to the letter that the chairman or the president sent to Mr. Riley authorizing it?” Astaphan asked while appearing on the popular Mason and Guest radio programme on Tuesday night.

