Matthews wants more from batting group

Captain Hayley Matthews has called on her batting group to take more responsibility, after watching them struggle against Australia Women in the second One-Day International which was eventually abandoned due to rain here yesterday.

In a contest reduced to 29 overs per side after the adverse weather delayed the start at Junction Oval, West Indies Women limped to 107 for eight in the 26th over before rain returned to end the game prematurely.

Number seven Aaliyah Alleyne top-scored with an unbeaten 28 from 41 balls while Rashada Williams scored 23 and opening partner Matthews, 20.

The pair put on 34 for the first wicket before eight wickets went down for 47 runs, leaving the innings tottering on 81 for eight.

West Indies Women were undermined by three-wicket hauls from seamer Annabel Sutherland (3-6) and leg-spinner Alana King (3-16).

“I think seeing how the game was going, [there are] a lot of areas to improve on,” Matthews said.

