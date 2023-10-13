DJ Bravo tells TT youth: Drugs, guns not the way

Former West Indies cricket captain Dwayne Bravo is calling for the youth of TT to follow their dreams and stay away from a life of crime.

Bravo, who turned 40 on Saturday, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his thoughts on the crime situation.

In February 2021, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) allrounder released a video for a song

called Sad Place, a social commentary on the ills affecting TT society.

Two years on, he said: "Few years ago, Tommy Sanchez and myself wrote this song and it pains my heart to see how not much has changed a few years later. Once again it's really sad to see my beloved twin island TT going downhill.

