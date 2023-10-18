Rain forces no result between Red Force and CCC in Super50 opener

Both Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) were left ruing what could have been, as rain forced a no-result in their opening CG United Super50 Cup game at Queen’s Park Oval on Tuesday.

Batting first in the contest which was initially reduced to 44 overs per side, Red Force posted 246 for four from their allotment, with captain Darren Bravo leading from the front with an unbeaten 81. Bravo's 84-ball knock included eight boundaries and two sixes, as he played a hand in some useful partnerships.

Red Force lost open Tion Webster (one) cheaply, but Kjorn Ottley (16) and wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva steadied the innings with a 60-run second-wicket stand.

When Ottley fell, Da Silva and Bravo tried to maintain the tempo, but their combination only lasted 26 runs, before Da Silva went caught for a well-played 50-ball 48, which included nine fours.

