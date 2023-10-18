Harpy Eagles start Super50 campaign with thrilling win over Volcanoes

Inserted to take first strike, the Harpy Eagles managed what seemed to an inadequate 229-9 at the half. However, the bowlers weaved their magic, overcoming half-centuries from Alick Athanaze and Andre Fletcher, to pull off a tense win.

Athanaze, opening the batting, gave the Volcanoes a solid platform and a great chance at victory, but once he departed wickets started to stumble.

Despite the best efforts of Fletcher, his side fell short with as many as four overs to spare.

Athanaze made 75 off 55 (11x4s, 2x6s), Fletcher 52* off 86 (2x4s), while Shemar Springer 21 off 33 (1×4) and Sunil Ambris 19 off 30 (2x4s) got starts.

Read more at Newsroom

0 comments