CWI continues significant investment in Women's Cricket

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is creating a development roadmap with major investment for women’s cricket in the region.

This effort comes after the launch of its inaugural Women's Cricket Academy, a key initiative aimed at nurturing and developing our region’s female cricketing talent. Under the leadership of Miles Bascombe, Director of Cricket at CWI, the Academy commenced its operations earlier this month at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, marking a significant milestone for women's cricket in the region.

The Director of Cricket expressed his enthusiasm by stating, “This move aligns with Cricket West Indies' commitment to fostering the growth of women's cricket and investing in the development of players at all levels”.

As CWI embarks on its four-year budget cycle and the formation of its four-year strategic plan, Bascombe emphasizes the organization's commitment to investing in various initiatives that will contribute to the overall development of women's cricket.

He said: “We have ambitious plans and programs lined up to ensure sustained growth in women's cricket. Our investment in talent development and coaching will create a robust foundation for the future success of our women cricketers. Our approach is to incrementally seek to level the playing field, and we have started this process in earnest in other key areas.”

Earlier this year, CWI announced that with immediate effect the members of the West Indies Women’s squad will travel business class for all long-haul international flights and be accommodated in single rooms for all international assignments, bringing it in line with the policy for West Indies Senior Men’s tours. This resulted in an increase in the women’s budget of over US$500,000.

Meanwhile, Bascombe who assumed office in August of this year said, “We have had a fruitful engagement with our women players during our recently held West Indies Cricket Players’ Summit in Barbados, and have taken into consideration their views. Such discussions have informed the priority areas for women’s cricket at this point, particularly the development pathway.”

The West Indies Women’s A team just arrived in Pakistan yesterday for the first-ever away tour. The average age of the playing squad is 20. The majority of the players were in the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Bascombe concluded by stating, “The trajectory of women’s cricket is one that is very pleasing, and that is why we are presently supporting the Women’s ‘A’ Team tour to Pakistan. Giving our players international opportunities helps to strengthen our second line and further enhances our competitive chances.”

CWI and the West Indies Players Association are in the process of finalizing a new Memorandum of Understanding. Both parties are working feverishly to achieve significant increases for women cricketers. These are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

