Ottley's superb 134 leads T&T to six-wicket victory over Volcanoes at Queen's Park Oval

A superb unbeaten 134 by Kjorn Ottley led Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a commanding six-wicket win over Windward Islands Volcanoes during their CG United Insurance Super50 Competition encounter at Queen’s Park Oval on Thursday.

Replying to Windward Islands’ score of 254-9, Trinidad and Tobago achieved victory at 255-4 with 12 balls to spare.

Batting first, Windward Islands owed their total to a brilliant knock of 89 from Johnson Charles, who smashed eight fours and five sixes in his 69-ball stay before he was dismissed by Yannick Cariah, who also claimed the wicket of Johnson’s opening partner Alick Athanaze for 39.

Kavem Hodge contributed 45 while Captain Andre Fletcher, batting much lower in the order, made 36 to help take the Windwards to a competitive total.

