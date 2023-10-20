Teddy Bishop's unbeaten 95 leads West Indies Academy to victory in 2023 CG United Insurance Super50 Cup

In a thrilling clash at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad, the West Indies Academy launched their 2023 CG United Insurance Super50 Cup campaign with a resounding 29-run victory over Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) on Thursday.

The West Indies Academy put on a stunning display of batting prowess, amassing a formidable total of 318-8 in their allotted 50 overs. Their victory was anchored by remarkable half-centuries from Teddy Bishop, Matthew Nandu, and Leonardo Julien. The trio's collective performance set the stage for a dominant showing.

Former West Indies Under-19 standout, Teddy Bishop, was the standout performer, narrowly missing out on a century with his sensational innings of 95 runs off just 75 deliveries. His knock included an impressive 14 boundaries and one towering six. Joining Bishop in the batting spectacle was Guyana's first-class opener, Nandu, who announced his List-A debut in style, contributing a solid 84 runs from 92 balls, featuring seven boundaries and a six.

Julien also played a pivotal role, contributing 51 runs from 67 deliveries, including three boundaries and two powerful sixes. Nyeem Young provided a late flurry of runs with his quick-fire 24 off 14 balls, embellished with three boundaries and a maximum.

