Young’s fireworks halted by rain

Captain Nyeem Young’s maiden List A 50 rescued West Indies (WI) Academy but bad weather eventually intervened to wreck their Super50 Cup match against Barbados Pride here yesterday.

With the innings in the doldrums at 31 for five in the 13th over, Young arrived at the crease to lead a recovery, the right-hander blasting an unbeaten 67 from 89 balls to help lift the WI Academy to 141 for six in the 39th.

Kevin Wickham chipped in with 43 from 61 balls but, more significantly, helping to mount a critical 93-run, sixth-wicket partnership with Young.

With the innings headed for an interesting finish, the rains arrived to rule out any further chance of play at the Frank Worrell Memorial Ground

