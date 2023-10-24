Rutherford shines as Harpy Eagles beat Hurricanes

Sherfane Rutherford plundered a brilliant maiden List A hundred as Guyana Harpy Eagles completed a delicate run chase to beat Leeward Islands Hurricanes by four wickets in the Super50 Cup here yesterday.

The left-hander, more known for his exploits in the shortest format, top-scored with an unbeaten 105 from just 71 balls, a knock which helped Harpy Eagles overhaul 245 with 15 balls to spare at Queen’s Park Oval, and pick up their second win in three outings.

Rutherford entered with the game slipping away from Harpy Eagles at 108 for five in the 28th over, and proceeded to change the entire complexion of the contest.

He clobbered seven fours and eight sixes, dominating a 67-run sixth-wicket stand with Kevlon Anderson (32) and a 73-run, unbroken seventh-wicket partnership with all-rounder Romario Shepherd (18 not out).

