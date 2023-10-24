Barbados prepared to host 2024 T20 World Cup finals

Government will not be caught in a state of unreadiness if the final of next year’s T20 World Cup is awarded to Barbados.

That assurance has come from Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, who says Kensington Oval will be ready to host the final in the event that the International Cricket Council (ICC) gives the green light.

While there is widespread speculation that the final will be in Barbados, neither the ICC nor Cricket West Indies (CWI) has made any official announcements.

That speculation arose after president of the Barbados Cricket Association, Conde Riley announced two weeks ago that he had received confirmation from the ICC that Barbados had been selected to host the final.

