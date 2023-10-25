Windies Women A lose close opener to Pakistan

WEST INDIES Women A failed to ease concerns about the batting depth in the Caribbean, and Pakistan Women A, inspired by a resolute 62 from Gul Feroza, clinched a tense, eight-run win in the first One-day match of their series yesterday.

The Caribbean side were bowled out for 166 in 45.2 overs, replying to the Pakistanis’ 174 all out off 49.3 overs in the match contested at the Ghani Glass Ground, and trail 1-0 in the three-match series.

A handful of West Indies Women A batters got starts, but none carried on – Shabika Gajnabi led the way with 29, their captain Rashada Williams made 27, opener Shunelle Sawh got 22, and Sheneta Grimmond added 20 – and wickets fell every time it appeared a partnership was building.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments